568 detained in Dhaka on 7th day of restrictions

During this time, the traffic division collected Tk 9,97,500 as penalties from 431 vehicles for failing to comply with coronavirus restrictions.
However, traffic on the streets of capital Dhaka is increasing with every passing day amid the restrictions.
The number of vehicles and people increased substantially on Dhaka streets on Thursday.
Many people were seen coming out and wandering without any valid reason while health protocols are hardly maintained in most cases.
The movement of private vehicles has increased as many private offices have arranged vehicles for the movement of their own staff. But public transport stayed off the roads as per the directives of the government.
People were seen reaching their destinations by rickshaws as it is available during the restriction.