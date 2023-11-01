City

Second day of blockade

Bus torched in Mugda, one held

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A group of miscreants torched a bus of Midline Paribahan in front of the Mugda Medical College in Dhaka on 1 November, 2023
Prothom Alo

A bus was set on fire in the capital’s Mugda area on Wednesday, the second day of the 3-day nonstop nationwide blockade enforced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The incident occurred at around 10:55 am. Two units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence were working to distinguish the fire.

Fire service control room duty officer Rafi Al Faruque confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said a group of miscreants torched a bus of Midline Paribahan in front of the Mugda Medical College.

However, no casualties have been reported so far, the fire service official added.

Police have detained a suspected person over the incident.

