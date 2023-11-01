Bus torched in Mugda, one held

A bus was set on fire in the capital’s Mugda area on Wednesday, the second day of the 3-day nonstop nationwide blockade enforced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
The incident occurred at around 10:55 am. Two units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence were working to distinguish the fire.
Fire service control room duty officer Rafi Al Faruque confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Also Read
Bus set on fire in Chattogram
He said a group of miscreants torched a bus of Midline Paribahan in front of the Mugda Medical College.
However, no casualties have been reported so far, the fire service official added.
Police have detained a suspected person over the incident.