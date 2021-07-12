In their bid to strictly enforce restrictions police arrested 604 people in the capital for alleged violation of a 14-day restriction on its 12th day Monday.

Meanwhile, mobile courts collected Tk 2,63,900 as fines from 168 rules breakers.
During this time, the traffic division collected Tk 15,62,000 from 727 vehicles as penalties for failing to comply with coronavirus restrictions.
Bangladesh is currently under a 14-day restriction imposed to tame an alarming surge in the Covid infections across the country.
Started on 1 July the nationwide strict restrictions will continue until 14 July midnight.
Meanwhile, both Covid cases and fatalities continue to rage across the country.