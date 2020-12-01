65 social-cultural organisations demand arrest of Babunagari, Mamunul

Sixty five social-cultural and professional organisations on Tuesday staged demonstration in the capital city demanding the arrest of Hefazat-e Islam’s amir Junaid Babunagari and joint secretary Mamunul Haque.
The organisations made the demand from a human chain and rally near the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital as the two opposed installation of the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
With the initiative of Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, the socio-cultural organisations formed the human chain around 2:30pm from Matshya Bhaban to Shahbagh intersection.
They, from a human chain, also demanded a ban on radical, communal and terrorism based politics of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e Islam.
“They should withdraw the statement opposing Bangabandhu’s sculpture. Otherwise, people believing in the spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh will respond properly and the results will not be good,” said liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque at the rally.
“They are very fortunate as nothing had happened to them as yet even after giving such statements about Bangabandhu in Mujib Year but they have to be ready for exemplary punishment,” he added.
News agency BSS adds: Sommilito Sangskritik Jote president Golam Kuddus said, “We think building sculpture will not create any conflict with religion. So, the people, who are creating conflict with religion and sculpture, have their own political interest behind it.”
“So, I’m urging the people to be united against those who are doing conspiracy to create unrest in the country and destroy the non-communal spirit,” he added.
Jubo League president Sheikh Fazle Shams, Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee president Shahriar Kabir, journalist Abed Khan, history professor and researcher Muntasir Mamun, Bangladesh Gram (Village) Theatre president Nasiruddin Yusuf Bachchu, member secretary of Sector Commanders Forum Harun Habib and general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Rana Dasgupta, among others, addressed the human chain.