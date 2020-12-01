65 social-cultural organisations demand arrest of Babunagari, Mamunul

Sixty five social-cultural and professional organisations on Tuesday staged demonstration in the capital city demanding the arrest of Hefazat-e Islam’s amir Junaid Babunagari and joint secretary Mamunul Haque.

The organisations made the demand from a human chain and rally near the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital as the two opposed installation of the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

With the initiative of Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, the socio-cultural organisations formed the human chain around 2:30pm from Matshya Bhaban to Shahbagh intersection.