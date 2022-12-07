Police to take action if BNP tries to hold rally at Naya Paltan: DMP boss

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk on Wednesday said BNP won't be allowed to hold their rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.

If BNP remains stubborn, police will take action as per law, he added.

The DMP commissioner also warned no scope will be given to gain any political interest by holding a rally at Naya Paltan. The four alternative venue proposals were given to BNP, considering the public suffering, he added.