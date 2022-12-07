City

Police to take action if BNP tries to hold rally at Naya Paltan: DMP boss

Special Correspondent
Dhaka

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk on Wednesday said BNP won't be allowed to hold their rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.

If BNP remains stubborn, police will take action as per law, he added.

The DMP commissioner also warned no scope will be given to gain any political interest by holding a rally at Naya Paltan. The four alternative venue proposals were given to BNP, considering the public suffering, he added.      

The four places are: Mirpur Kalshi ground, Purbachal, Tongi Ijtema ground and Suhrawardy Udyan.  

Khandaker Golam Faruk came up with this remark on Wednesday evening at a press conference at the DMP media centre. No consensus has been made yet between DMP and BNP over the rally venue.

Quoting the intelligence report and newspapers, the DMP official said BNP wants to gather a million people in Dhaka on 10 December. It is not possible to accommodate more than 10,000 people at Naya Paltan. So, due to the gathering, public suffering and chaos may mount across the capital city. Permission has been given to them to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.  

BNP submitted a written application to the DMP commissioner seeking to hold a rally in front of their central office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka. But police permitted them to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on 26 conditions.  

