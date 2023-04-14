Two found dead in Dhaka

Two people died in separate incidents in Dhaka on Thursday.
Police recovered the body of a rickshawpuller from the city's Shahbagh police station area, reports UNB.
The identity of the deceased, aged around 35, could not be ascertained immediately, said police.
Md Belayet Hossain, sub-inspector (SI) of Shahbagh police station, said they found the man lying unconscious in front of Amar Ekushey Hall of Dhaka University this afternoon. Later, they took him to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 4:30pm, the SI added.
He also said that the rickshaw puller might have died of stroke as heatwave swept across the country. However, the exact cause of the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.
The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, SI Belayet said.
UNB adds: a garment worker died after being run over by a bus in Dhaka's Kuril area on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Keya, 28, from Gaibandha Upazila.
The accident occurred when the bus hit Keya while she was crossing the road in Kazibari area on Thursday night, leaving her critically injured, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.
Locals rushed her to Kurmitola General Hospital first. Later, she was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 9:30 pm, he added.
The body has been kept in the hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Bacchu Mia.