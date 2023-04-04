Traders could not take out anything from shops

The shops at Banga Bazar have charred in the huge fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in the capital city. The fire has spread in the adjacent market and building.
The Fire has completely ravaged the shops at Banga Bazar, said Prothom Alo’s Abu Taher Sohel who is in the area now.
Md. Tofazzal had a sari shop at Banga Bazar. He invested a lot of money in the business centring the coming Eid-ul-Fitr. Tofazzal was seen crying in front of the market. He said he could not take out anything from the shop.
Another shop owner, Syed Russel, was also seen crying. He had a shop of readymade shirts at Banga Islami Market. He said everything is completely destroyed.
At least 50 units of fire service have been working to douse the blaze. Local people and teams of army and police are also accompanying them in dousing the fire.
Local people were also seen helping the traders take out the goods from the shops where the fire has not yet spread.
A huge number of people gathered on the Mayor Hanif Flyover near the Banga Bazar.
Fire service got the news of fire at around 6:10 am on Tuesday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 8:00 am, Rafi Al Faruque, duty officer of the fire service control room said they have not got any information of any injuries or casualty.
He could not confirm the source of fire immediately.