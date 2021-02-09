7kg gold seized at Dhaka airport

Members of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) seized 60 gold bars weighing around 7kg from a Hi Lift Covered Van of US-Bangla Airlines on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Eight people involved in US-Bangla Airlines catering service were arrested over the gold seizure.

Sources at the airport said the CIID had information a gold smuggling bid through a Dhaka-bound flight of the private carrier from Dubai on Tuesday morning.

Members of CIID entered the aircraft when the flight BS342 landed at the airport around 7:00am to conduct a search operation, said CIID assistant director Tanvir Ahmed.