State to appeal seeking stay order on bail for Fakhrul, Abbas

The state will soon appeal to the chamber court of the Supreme Court seeking stay order on the bail granted to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and part standing committee member Mirza Abbas.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, additional attorney general SM Monir said an appeal will be made to the chamber court seeking a stay order on bail granted to Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas.

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday granted BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas six-month anticipatory bail in a case filed over clashes between police and BNP leaders and activists on 7 December in the capital’s Naya Paltan area.