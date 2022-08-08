Police now sue protesters after beating them up at Shabagh

The case was lodged on Monday in which the allegations were made that the protesters obstructed police in discharging their duties.
The protestors also carried out an attack on the police with sticks to kill them, according to the case statement.
The names of 21 leaders and activists were mentioned in the case while 21 unnamed under sections 143, 147, 149, 186, 332, 333, 353, 307 and 109 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
On Sunday evening, police charged batons on a group of students at Shabagh intersection while they were protesting against the price hike of fuel oil.
Protesters alleged police carried out an attack on them at the end of their protest that left 20 injured.
Anik Roy, vice-president of a faction of Chhatra Union, has been made the prime accused in this case.
The other accused are: Chhatra Federation president Moshiur Rahman Khan Richard, Biplobi Chhatra Moitri president Sadequl Islam Sohel, Gonotrantik Chhatra Federation president Arif Mohiuddin, Pahari Chhatra Parished president Shunoyon Chakma, Biplobi Chhatra-Jubo Andolon president Towfiqa Priya, Somajtrantic Chhatra Front (Marxist) acting president Joydip Bhattacharya and DU unit former president Salman Siddique, Chhatra Union member Shanta and Chhatra Federation member Juba Moni.
The political identities of 11 accused were not mentioned in the case statement.
They are: Sunny Abdullah, Jabin Ahmed Juben, Jawat, Badhon, Adnan, Shahadat, Ivan, Anik, Diya Mollik, Tanzid and Tamzid.
It is said in the case statement that demonstrators beat the police up with sticks and threw brick chips in an attempt to kill. Assistant commissioner Bayezidur Rahman and assistant commissioner (Patrol) Baha Uddin and deputy inspector Rashedul Alam were injured in the attack.
In self-defence, police said, they charged batons on the protesters to save themselves. They recovered three bamboos, seven timber sticks and 12 brick chips from the spot.
Shabagh police station officer-in-charge Mowdud Hawlader told Prothom Alo that a case was filed over the attack on police. Deputy inspector Polash Saha is the plaintiff of the case.