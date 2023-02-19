Stranded residents beg for help as Gulshan fire spreads to other floors

Around 10:00pm, Prothom Alo's photojournalist Sazid Hossain said the fire was still burning on 11 and 12 floors. Many were seen screaming from the veranda, turning on torch lights, to be rescued while some panic-stricken residents took shelter on the roof of the building.

In the scene, a woman, Reshmi Khatun, was seen requesting the fire service officials to rescue her relatives from the building.

She told Prothom Alo that several of her relatives, including a two-month old baby, were trapped on the 11th floor.