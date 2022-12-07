Drive inside BNP office against attempts for subversive activities: DMP chief

The DMP commissioner said the BNP men exploded cocktails from their party office and for that the drive was carried out.

“We beefed up security by increasing the number of police. It was an official day, and they (BNP) didn’t take prior permission to hold the rally”, he said.

Replying to a question whether a BNP activist was killed, the police officer said that they could not confirm the information.

“I was in a meeting. It has to be looked into,” he said.

Asked why police attacked the BNP men and party office, which was seen on a video footage, he said “I don’t know how much footage you have seen; I didn’t see it.”

“So far, I know, their rally is on December 10. Today was an official day. They were holding the rally by blocking the road. They gathered and held rally by stopping traffic despite no scheduled programme. This is not lawful. They did not do the right thing,” he said.