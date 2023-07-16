Six dengue patients die, 1424 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Six more dengue patients passed away and 1,424 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8:00 am Sunday, reports news agency BSS.
“During the period, 741 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 683 were admitted to different hospitals outside it,” a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
“This year, 106 deaths were reported from dengue disease while 269 died last year,” the daily statement of the DGHS said.
With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 20,878 the statement said, adding: “Some 15,817 patients were released from different hospitals this year among the total patients.”
DGHS has recently issued comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply in the current year.
According to the DGHS data, dengue infection has increased five times since 1 January to 31 May, 2023.
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually seasonal, peaking during and after the rainy season.