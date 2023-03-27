Court fines suspended police inspector in DSA case by whip Shamsul Haque

Saiful Amin was present in the court at the time of delivering the verdict. His lawyer Aminul Gani told Prothom Alo that his client will deposit the compensation. However, he is aggrieved by the verdict. He will file an appeal with the High Court against the verdict.
It is learnt that Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, member of parliament of Chattogram-12, filed the case against inspector Saiful Amin at the Cyber Tribunal on 12 October in 2019 on charges of sharing a post in his Facebook timeline on 20 September that year.
In the post, he claimed that parliamentarian Shamsul Haque, also the secretary general of Chattogram Abahani Club, earns money from the club's casino. The status went viral to the social media.
Later the whip went to Sher-E-Bangla police station in Dhaka to lodge a case regarding the matter. But the police advised him to file the case in the court.
In this lawsuit, police submitted a charge sheet to the court on 10 February in 2020 while the charges against then inspector were framed on 9 December.