Court fines suspended police inspector in DSA case by whip Shamsul Haque

The court fined the suspended police inspector Tk 500,000 in a case filed under the Digital Security Act by the national parliament whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury.

The inspector Saiful Amin will have to serve a nine-month imprisonment in case of failure of the payment.

The judge of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal AM Zulfikar Hayat delivered the verdict on Monday. Tribunal bench assistant Shamim Al Mamun confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.