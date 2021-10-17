95pc houses in Dhaka don’t have any sceptic tank: DSCC mayor

Atiqul said that modern septic tanks and soak wells have to setup in the houses of the city and keep the purification system active.

He emphasised that the purification system needs to be further strengthened by setting up area basis faecal sludge plants in the city corporation area.

He said the work of power generation from waste is in the last stage for the first time in the country at the initiative of DNCC.

He also said that the Corporation is working sincerely with short, medium and long term plans to reduce water logging and pollution in the city.

The DNCC mayor further said the city needs multiple well-planned reservoirs to solve the waterlogging problem. But sadly, out of 173 acres of land allotted for Kalyanpur reservoir, only three acres have reservoirs and the remaining 170 acres are in the possession of illegal occupants. So all-together have to vocal against the illegal occupiers.

Atiqul further said that unplanned Dhaka has to be transformed into a liveable, healthy, vibrant and modern Dhaka.

Local government, rural development and cooperatives minister Tajul Islam addressed the seminar as chief guest.