Fire spreads to nearby shops

The fire in the capital's Banga Bazar has spread to several nearby markets. Now the firefighters are working to douse the fire of those buildings.

Fire service was informed of the fire at around 6:10 in the morning today. A total of 41 fire service units went to the spot at around 8:00 am. Fire service later informed that 43 units have been deployed there.

At around 10:15 in the morning the fire service said, 50 of their units were working to douse the fire. Duty officer of fire service control room Rashed Bin Khalid has confirmed the news of 50 units going there.