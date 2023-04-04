Fire spreads to nearby shops

The fire in the capital's Banga Bazar has spread to several nearby markets. Now the firefighters are working to douse the fire of those buildings.
Fire service was informed of the fire at around 6:10 in the morning today. A total of 41 fire service units went to the spot at around 8:00 am. Fire service later informed that 43 units have been deployed there.
At around 10:15 in the morning the fire service said, 50 of their units were working to douse the fire. Duty officer of fire service control room Rashed Bin Khalid has confirmed the news of 50 units going there.
Local traders of Banga Bazar said that there are four markets inside the Bangabazar complex. Those are Bangabazar Market, Mahanagar Market, Adarsha Market and Gulistan Market. There are about three thousand shops in these markets. All of those were burnt to ashes.
Annex Tower Market next to Banga Bazar is a seven-storey market. Several of its floors caught fire. Fire service has been trying to put the fire out. On its southern side is the Mahanagar complex. This two-storey market is built with corrugated sheet. It also caught fire. Next to it is the police headquarters. A fire broke out in a five-storey building inside it around 12:00 noon.
Fire service men are trying to douse the fire. Smoke was seen coming out of the ground floor of the police shopping complex. Fifty fire service units are now working to bring the fire under control.
Traders started moving their goods after the horrific fire started spreading to nearby markets.
Alongside fire service men, rescue teams of army, air force and navy were also deployed to bring the massive blaze under control, a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.