Swechchhasebak League leader detained over shooting in Gulshan

Abdul Wahid Mintu, a vice president of Dhaka city north unit Swechchhasebak League, a wing of ruling Awami League (AL), reportedly opened fire leaving two persons-- pedestrian Aminul Islam and rickshaw van puller Abdur Rahim Miah-- bullet hit.
Police have seized the licensed pistol.
Apart from Mintu and two of his associates -- Md Arif Hossain, 24, and Monir Ahmed, 35 -- two shopkeepers, Habibur Rahman Alim, 35, and Md Kalil Khan, 18, were also detained.
The police officials concerned said Arif Hossain, an Oman expatriate, sent Tk 75,000 in several phases to a number using mobile banking service from Alpa General Store in Gulshan. But he didn't pay the cash. So, the shop owner, Habibur Rahman, confined him in the shop. Upon hearing the news, Arif's brother-in-law Monir Hossain and Swechchhasebak League leader Abdul Wahid came to the spot.
When Habibur and other shopkeepers tried to catch them, Abdul Wahid opened fire that left a pedestrian and a rickshaw van puller wounded.
The injured Aminul Islam is a businessman by profession who has been admitted to the United Hospital in Gulshan while the rickshaw van puller Abdur Rahim was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), police confirmed.
Police said Abdul Wahid received the license to use the pistol in 2016. He also renewed the license of the pistol in 2021.
The inspector (investigation) of Gulshan police station Aminul Islam declined to comment over the issue. He told Prothom Alo that the high officials will talk about the issue.