'Hijrat' a wrong track, says Shartaz

RAB organised this event to brief the media over the arrest of seven people for their alleged involvement in militancy.
"It is the wrong way to step forward. We should think before we act. Don’t make mistakes incautiously like me," he said.
Shartaz said he realised his fault after leaving home for ‘hijrat’ in an attempt to get involved in militancy. That is why, at a certain stage, he left the hijrat.
He said “I stayed in hijrat for four to five days. Within the time, I felt that I am on the wrong track. It is actually the wrong way to go. I request all not to step forward in this way.”
RAB said they have arrested seven on Wednesday, including four who left home after being involved in militancy from different parts of the country, including Cumilla.