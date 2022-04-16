Airfares, fuel price of airplanes go up

The price of jet fuel per litre has increased to Tk 100 from Tk 87 resulting in hiked airfares.

Earlier, Dhaka-Jashore one-way airfare was around Tk 3,000 and now this has increased to nearly Tk 5,000.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) sources said the price of the aircraft fuel has increased by Tk 13 per litre on 7 April. The prices of jet fuel increased nearly double during the two years of the coronavirus pandemic. The price of fuel for international flights is fixed at Tk 88.