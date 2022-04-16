Airfares, fuel price of airplanes go up

The price of jet fuel per litre was Tk 61 in April of 2021.
Aviation experts said a major portion of expenditure for flights depends on the pricesof jet fuel. If the price of jet fuel increases, the expenses of flight operations also increase. As a result, the price of tickets increase.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Aviation Operators Association adviser ATM Nazrul Islam said if the price of fuel increases in this way, it will have an impact on the domestic flights and passengers.
He also said the local airlines would not be able to compete with the international airlines.
Syed Samiul Bashar works at a non-government organisation and often travels to Cox's Bazar from Dhaka.
Samiul Bashar said, "I travel by air for hassle-free journey and to save time. But the way the price of plane ticket is increasing, I will have to travel by road."
Private airlines US Bangla Airlines public relations general manager Kamrul Islam said the prices of fuel per litre increased by Tk 25 in last three months. The price has increased by Tk 54 in last 18 months. This is unusual. The price of ticket is being increased to adjust with the fuel price.
Kamrul Islam said one way airfare from Dhaka to Jashore was Tk 2,700 before the coronavirus pandemic, and now the price has increased to Tk 4,800.
