Armanitola fire: 2 chemical traders put on remand

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed two chemical traders on three-day remand each in a case lodged over a devastated fire at Hazi Musa Mansion in Old Dhaka’s Armanitola area recently, killing four people and injuring 21 others, reports BSS.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Abu Sufian Mohammad Noman passed the order as police produced Mostafizur Rahman, 42, and Mohammad Mostafa, 45, before the court and pleaded for 10-day remand of the accused.

The accused took parts in renting the building’s ground floor and use that as warehouse for their chemicals and other combustible substances, which according to the experts, ignited the fire.