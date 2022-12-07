Police launch operation at BNP Naya Paltan office

A team of police started conducting a an operation at the BNP's Naya Paltan office in Dhaka around 4:15pm on Wednesday. They entered the party's central office and then closed the collapsible gate.

Earlier, BNP leaders and activists clashed with police at the Naya Paltan area. A person was killed and several others injured in the clash.

The injured ones have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.