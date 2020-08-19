Bangladesh always a priority for India: Shringla

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said India is now at an advanced stage of developing COVID-19 vaccine saying friends, partners and neighbours will get priority once it is developed.

“For us, Bangladesh is always a priority,” he told reporters after a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen at a city hotel.

Highlighting India’s strength in producing vaccine, Shringla said he also briefed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina about what they are doing to fight off COVID-19.