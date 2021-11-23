City

Demanding half bus fare

'BCL abducts' demonstrating student

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A student was allegedly abducted by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men on Tuesday afternoon from a demonstration rally at Science Lab area in the capital demanding half bus fare.

It has been learned that the student studying at Ideal College was forcibly taken to Dhaka College.

Earlier, a section of BCL leaders and activists wielding sticks carried out an attack on the demonstrating students at around 1:30pm.

The students alleged that while they were preparing to bring out a rally from Science Lab to New Market, a group of BCL leaders and activists of Dhaka College unit attacked them raising an allegation of motorbike vandalism.

Deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP's) Ramna division Sajjadur Rahman said, "We have heard that an Ideal College student has been abducted to Dhaka College. We have informed Dhaka College principal of the matter."

Students started demonstrating at Nilkhet intersection in the capital at around 12:00pm demanding half bus fare. Later they moved to the Science Lab and ended the rally for today, Tuesday at around 2:10pm.

