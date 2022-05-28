BCL leader sues 17 JCD men for 'attempted murder'

Jahidul alleged when he and other BCL men were peacefully marching towards Shahidullah Hall from Madhur Canteen around 11am on Tuesday, the JCD leaders and activists attacked them with crude weapons including sticks and rods on the Doyel Chattar premises.
The JCD men beat them up desperately with the intention of murder, he said. Some students, including eight general students of Shahidullah Hall, sustained critical injuries in the attack, added Jahidul.
According to BCL, the case was filed three days after the incident due to their preoccupation at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for the treatment of injured activists.
Modut Hawladar, officer in-charge of Shahbagh PS, confirmed the information, saying that sub-inspector Al Amin is looking into the case.
The accused JCD men are – JCD general secretary Saif Mahmud, its senior vice president Rashed Iqbal Khan, senior joint secretary Rakibul Islam, organizing secretary Abu Afsan Md Yahia, DU unit convener Akter Hossain, member secretary Aman Ullah Aman, Dhaka north unit president Mehedi Hasan, senior vice president Rajib Hossain, Kabi Nazrul Govt College unit president Saidur Rahman, senior vice president Irfan Ahmed, Titumir College unit president Arifur Rahman, senior vice president Mahfuzur Rahman, Dhaka west unit president Abul Kalam Azad, senior vice president Torikul Islam, Dhaka College unit president Shahinur Rahman and senior vice president Delwar Hossain.