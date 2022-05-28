BCL leader sues 17 JCD men for 'attempted murder'

Some 17 leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have been sued for carrying out attack on Chhatra League (BCL) men with intention of murder during the recent clashes at the Dhaka University campus.

Jahidul Islam, president of BCL’s Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall unit, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on Friday night. Some 50-60 unnamed JCD men were also accused in the case.