BCL men beat up on-duty journo at DU

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Sporadic clashes took place between BCL and Chhatra Dal men on the Dhaka University campus on Wednesday noon.
A section of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists assaulted a journalist while he was on a live telecast at the Dhaka University campus.

The victim -- Abir Ahmed, a correspondent of online news portal The Daily Campus – said the incident took place during the clashes between BCL activists and those of Chhatra Dal in Doyel Chattar area on Thursday noon.

"I was on a live telecast from the campus when the BCL men attacked me. They also snatched my mobile phone away," he told Prothom Alo.

Witnesses said the BCL men beat him up after labeling him as a Chhatra Dal activist.

The leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal brought out a procession from the High Court area around 12 pm, as part of their scheduled demonstration programme.

They marched towards the Doyel Chattar area and were obstructed by the BCL men who took position there earlier. This was followed by sporadic clashes, chases and counter-chases between the two sides.

