BCL men beat up on-duty journo at DU

"I was on a live telecast from the campus when the BCL men attacked me. They also snatched my mobile phone away," he told Prothom Alo.
Witnesses said the BCL men beat him up after labeling him as a Chhatra Dal activist.
The leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal brought out a procession from the High Court area around 12 pm, as part of their scheduled demonstration programme.
They marched towards the Doyel Chattar area and were obstructed by the BCL men who took position there earlier. This was followed by sporadic clashes, chases and counter-chases between the two sides.