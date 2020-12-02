Black bag with suspicious objects found near annex building of US embassy

Police on Wednesday recovered suspicious objects inside a black bag from areas near the annex building of US embassy in Dhaka. The annex building is near the Bhatara police station in the capital.

A team of bomb disposal unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has been examining the bag and the objects, said Bhatara police station officer-in-charge ASI Shariful Islam.

Speaking to Prothom Alo in the evening, DMP’s Gulshan division deputy commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty said two people were waiting near the annex building entrance when two cars were entering the building around 3:30pm. The security guards asked them the reason of waiting there. One of them was holding a black bag. Facing questions from the security guards, both of them ran away throwing the bag at the spot.