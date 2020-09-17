Body of missing minor girl recovered

Prothom Alo English Desk
The body of a minor girl was recovered from the DND canal in Demra, Dhaka on Thursday morning, one day after she had gone missing, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Akashi, 12, daughter of Anwar Hossain of Bamuil in Demra.

Ershad Hossain, duty officer of the fire service and civil defence control room, said Akashi went missing on Wednesday.

Her parents who live at a staff quarter near Bamuile Bridge informed the matter to police on Wednesday.

On information, divers from fire service went to the spot and recovered the body of Akashi from the DND canal around 7:00am in the morning.

