Body of missing minor girl recovered

The body of a minor girl was recovered from the DND canal in Demra, Dhaka on Thursday morning, one day after she had gone missing, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Akashi, 12, daughter of Anwar Hossain of Bamuil in Demra.

Ershad Hossain, duty officer of the fire service and civil defence control room, said Akashi went missing on Wednesday.