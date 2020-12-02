Box recovered near US embassy had sand inside

The box wrapped with black tape recovered from areas near the annex building of the US embassy in Dhaka did not have any explosive materials inside. The box was filled with sand.
Police on Wednesday recovered the bag from the annex building near the Bhatara police station in the capital.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in the evening, DMP’s Gulshan division deputy commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty said two people were waiting near the annex building entrance when two cars were entering the building around 3:30pm. The security guards asked them why they were waiting there. One of them was holding a black bag. When the security guards questioned them, they both ran away throwing down the bag.
Sudip said teams of law enforcement from Bhatara police and Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) bomb disposal unit rushed to the spot and recovered a box, a small knife and a small piece of electric wire. They later found out that the box had sand inside it.
A general diary has been filed in this connection with Bhatara police station.
Law enforcers are trying to identify the people involved with the incident, using CCTV footage of the area.
DMP’s Couter Terrorism and Trans-national Crime (CTTC) department deputy commissioner Abdul Mannan told Prothom Alo that no one has so far been arrested over the incident.