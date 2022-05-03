City

Boy falls off rollercoaster in Dhaka park and dies

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A twelve-year-old child, Md Rabbi, has died after falling from a rollercoaster at an eco-park in Kadamtali area in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, police and relatives have said.

The body of the child has been kept at the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy. He is a Class V student at a local school in Gandaria. The child would live with his family in Gandaria. His father is Jonu Mia from Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rabbi's brother-in-law Sumon Islam said Rabbi and a few others accompanied his uncle to visit Buriganga Eco Park.

He also said Rabbi received injuries after falling from the rollercoaster. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead, Sumon added.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp assistant sub inspector Abdul Khan said the body of Rabbi has been kept at the hospital morgue. Rabbi was the youngest among two brothers and a sister.

Kadamtali police station officer-in-charge Praloy Kumar Saha said the child fell when he loosened the rollercoaster belt to take a selfie.

