Boy falls off rollercoaster in Dhaka park and dies

A twelve-year-old child, Md Rabbi, has died after falling from a rollercoaster at an eco-park in Kadamtali area in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, police and relatives have said.

The body of the child has been kept at the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy. He is a Class V student at a local school in Gandaria. The child would live with his family in Gandaria. His father is Jonu Mia from Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rabbi's brother-in-law Sumon Islam said Rabbi and a few others accompanied his uncle to visit Buriganga Eco Park.