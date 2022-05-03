Boy falls off rollercoaster in Dhaka park and dies

He also said Rabbi received injuries after falling from the rollercoaster. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead, Sumon added.
Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp assistant sub inspector Abdul Khan said the body of Rabbi has been kept at the hospital morgue. Rabbi was the youngest among two brothers and a sister.
Kadamtali police station officer-in-charge Praloy Kumar Saha said the child fell when he loosened the rollercoaster belt to take a selfie.