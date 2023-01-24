DU students throw spoiled food served by hall authorities

Later, the agitated students threw the food onto the road which is used by the teachers to and from their residences near the hall. At that time, they also chanted slogans: 'fake, fake'.
Several students of Bijoy Ekattor Hall told Prothom Alo that the food had been cooked long before it was served. The problem wouldn't have emerged if they managed everything properly. Due to the dilly-dally of the administration, the meal was spoiled. That’s why they protested throwing the food on the road.
Lamenting over this incident, hall provost Abdul Basir said, "The incident took place due to the ignorance of the person who was made responsible for distributing foods among the students. It is unfortunate. We will redistribute food among the students soon."