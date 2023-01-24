DU students throw spoiled food served by hall authorities

Residential students of Bijoy Ekattor Hall at Dhaka University (DU) registered a protest throwing out spoiled food served by the hall administration onto the road used by the residential teachers to and from their quarters.

The authorities distributed Morog Polao, a biryani-like dish cooked with roosters, among the students to mark an event of Bijoy Ekattor Hall Trust Fund. But the students sensed a bad smell as soon as they opened the plastic box.