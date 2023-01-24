City

DU students throw spoiled food served by hall authorities

Residential students of Bijoy Ekattor Hall at Dhaka University (DU) registered a protest throwing out spoiled food served by the hall administration onto the road used by the residential teachers to and from their quarters.  

The authorities distributed Morog Polao, a biryani-like dish cooked with roosters, among the students to mark an event of Bijoy Ekattor Hall Trust Fund. But the students sensed a bad smell as soon as they opened the plastic box.

Later, the agitated students threw the food onto the road which is used by the teachers to and from their residences near the hall. At that time, they also chanted slogans: 'fake, fake'.

Several students of Bijoy Ekattor Hall told Prothom Alo that the food had been cooked long before it was served. The problem wouldn't have emerged if they managed everything properly. Due to the dilly-dally of the administration, the meal was spoiled. That’s why they protested throwing the food on the road.     

Lamenting over this incident, hall provost Abdul Basir said, "The incident took place due to the ignorance of the person who was made responsible for distributing foods among the students. It is unfortunate. We will redistribute food among the students soon."  

