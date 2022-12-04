City

Special drive by police

472 detained in Dhaka in 4 days

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Police detained 472 people from the capital, Dhaka, in the last four days since the beginning of a 15-day long special drive of police in a bid to control the crime situation.

Deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media wing, Faruk Hossain, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo, saying the drive will be continued.

Police said the initiative has been taken to mark some vital days, including the victory day, which will continue until 15 December.     

Earlier, the assistant inspector general (AIG-media) of police headquarters Md Manzur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the drive is usually conducted across the country at times. As a part of that, the special drive will be operated. Besides, there are many important days in December.

The instructions were given to police in a letter signed by additional deputy inspector general (DIG) of police headquarters, Md Hasanuzzaman. 

The letter read that a decision of conducting a special drive until 15 December has been taken to make the festival of victory day, Christmas and Happy New Year safe and secured.

