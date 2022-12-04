472 detained in Dhaka in 4 days

Police said the initiative has been taken to mark some vital days, including the victory day, which will continue until 15 December.
Earlier, the assistant inspector general (AIG-media) of police headquarters Md Manzur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the drive is usually conducted across the country at times. As a part of that, the special drive will be operated. Besides, there are many important days in December.
The instructions were given to police in a letter signed by additional deputy inspector general (DIG) of police headquarters, Md Hasanuzzaman.
The letter read that a decision of conducting a special drive until 15 December has been taken to make the festival of victory day, Christmas and Happy New Year safe and secured.