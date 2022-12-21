City

DNCC mayor Taposh named top taxpayer in 'Lawyer' category

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Fazle Noor Taposh has been named as the highest taxpayer in the 'Lawyer' category in the tax year of 2021-2022, reports BSS.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin has also been named as one of the highest taxpayers in the list in the 'Lawyer' category.

The NBR has published the names of 141 individuals and companies as the top taxpayers for the 2021-22 tax year this week. A gazette has also been published to this effect.

Of them, 76 are individuals. The companies represented banks, non-banks, telecom, engineering, food, energy, jute, spinning, textiles, pharmaceuticals, print and electronic media, housing, readymade garments and leather sectors.

The NBR will honour the top taxpayers and provide them with tax cards through an event at Officers' Club, Dhaka on 28 December.

The tax administration has been honouring the top taxpayers and giving them tax cards since 2016.

