Carrying vaccine certificates mandatory at Ekushey Book Fair

The participants of Amar Ekushey Book Fair, including visitors, publishers and staff of book stalls, will have to carry the Covid-19 vaccine certificates with themselves and follow the health guidelines during the fair beginning on 15 February next, reports BSS.

While speaking at the virtual health bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), its director (communicable disease control) professor Md Nazmul Islam said the book fair is going to begin on 15 February next.