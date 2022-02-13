Carrying vaccine certificates mandatory at Ekushey Book Fair

He said those who will visit the fair, publishers and all book stall workers will have to take vaccines and carry their vaccine certificates during the fair and they must follow the health guidelines.
About the downtrend of coronavirus infections, Nazmul said the Covid-19 infection rate was 21.5 per cent on 6 February last and it declined to 16.5 per cent on Saturday.
Mentioning that all educational institutions will reopen at the end of this month, he said once the institutions reopen, all will have to follow the health safety guidelines and students must be aware of the virus infections.
The Amar Ekushey Book Fair, which usually begins on the first day of February, will be held from 15 to 28 February this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.