Climate change escalates Dhaka dengue situation: WB study

Dhaka city dwellers are embracing growing anxiety and the dengue menace as the negative consequences of climate change, a recent study by the World Bank has revealed.

The study findings were unveiled in a webinar on Thursday.

According to the study, Dhaka witnessed heavy rainfalls in February of 2019, a rear event in last 45 years. Excess rainfalls were recorded in the following months too. Moisture in the environment eventually caused mosquito menace, leaving many people died of dengue at the time.