Cocktail bomb explosions heard in Dhaka College area

Several cocktail bombs exploded at the Dhaka College premises at 5:00pm on Wednesday just two hours after the shops in New Market started reopening after two days of clashes between shopkeepers and students.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner for New Market zone Sharif Mohammad Farukuzzaman told Prothom Alo, “We have received news that six crude bomb have exploded inside Dhaka College. Now we are going to the spot. Traffic here is normal.”