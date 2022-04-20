City

Cocktail bomb explosions heard in Dhaka College area

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Several cocktail bombs exploded at the Dhaka College premises at 5:00pm on Wednesday just two hours after the shops in New Market started reopening after two days of clashes between shopkeepers and students.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner for New Market zone Sharif Mohammad Farukuzzaman told Prothom Alo, “We have received news that six crude bomb have exploded inside Dhaka College. Now we are going to the spot. Traffic here is normal.”

Farukuzzaman also said they don’t know who are behind this incident.

The shop keepers and students have been locked into a violent clash since Monday night. One deliveryman has lost his life in the clashes while several have been injured. The shop keepers and students left the streets at 10:30pm on Tuesday after which normal traffic movement resumed in the area.

The New Marker Shop Owners Association on Wednesday morning said that they won’t reopen their shops. But later they decided to open shops in the evening. The incident took place just hours after the shops started lifting their shutters.

