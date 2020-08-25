Coronavirus on rise in the capital

In the last one month, the number of COVID-19 patients has increased by 56 per cent in Dhaka as the number of cases are gradually on the rise again in the capital.

According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), the transmission of the virus has spread throughout the capital while the number of confirmed cases is increasing in almost all areas. The number of infections, however, is higher in Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, and Uttara.

Coronavirus infection was high in the capital from the beginning. With the spread of the infection across the country, the rate of infection had started declining in the capital, but the situation seems to have reverted as hygiene measures are relaxed.