Covid-19: 425 more detained for defying restrictions

Police imposed fines on commuters who failed to produce proper documents in support of their "emergency travel," while those with valid papers were allowed to go. Many without supporting documents bridled at such restrictions, resulting in a heated exchange of words with the law enforcers.

Rapid Action Battalion and army personnel patrolling the streets of Dhaka, alongside the local police, have set up check-posts in different areas of the city.

At some places, traffic congestion was seen between 8.30am and 11.30am.

Traffic inspector Akther Hossain (Uttara Rajlaxmi), said: "The pressure of private vehicles is higher than that of Tuesday, but we are only allowing those with valid reasons to travel."