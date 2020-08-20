COVID-19 cases top 16,000 in Chattogram

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Chattogram has crossed the 16000 mark as 145 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours till Wednesday, reports BSS.
With one new death, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities in the district reached 257.
“The total numbers of COVID-19 patients now stand at 16,119 only in Chattogram district till Wednesday,” civil surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told BSS.
Among the total infected persons, 11,524 are from the port city and the rest 4,603 are from different upazilas of the district.
A total of 145 people were detected positive for coronavirus over a day after testing 941 samples in five COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 121 are from Chattogram city and 24 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 3,709 with the healing of 62 more people in the last 24 hours.
“The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and dedicated corona isolation facilities of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative,” the civil surgeon said.
A total of 4,987 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 3,709 have recovered and 257 died while the rest 7,172 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, he added.