COVID-19 cases top 16,000 in Chattogram

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Chattogram has crossed the 16000 mark as 145 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours till Wednesday, reports BSS.

With one new death, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities in the district reached 257.

“The total numbers of COVID-19 patients now stand at 16,119 only in Chattogram district till Wednesday,” civil surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told BSS.

Among the total infected persons, 11,524 are from the port city and the rest 4,603 are from different upazilas of the district.