Bus torched in Syamoli

A bus of Welcome Paribahan was torched on the second day of BNP's blockade at Syamoli in the capital at around 6:00pm on Wednesday.
There is no report of casualty in the incident.
Police said miscreants got into the bus as passengers and set it on fire while leaving.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed this through a text message.
DMP traffic division assistant commissioner Mohammad Imrul said the fire was doused quickly with the cooperation of all, and none injured in the incident.
Earlier, miscreants torched a bus at Mughda in the capital in the morning. Police detained a suspect in connection with the incident.