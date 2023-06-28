Elderly man killed in fire in the city

An elderly man was killed in a fire that broke out at a 14-storey residential building in the capital's Mohammadpur area in the early hours of Wednesday, reports BSS.
"The deceased identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 66, was a retired flight lieutenant," said Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer at the control room of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.
The fire broke out at around 12:30 am on the fourth floor of the building situated in the Shahjahan road area of the city's Mohammadpur.
"Four firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze at around 3:45 am," he said.
Later, the firefighters recovered the body of Mosharraf from a room of a flat on the fourth floor.
The amount of loss could not be confirmed immediately, the fire service official said.