Date fixed for indictment order in Abrar Rahat’s death case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set 12 November to pass order on charge framing in a case lodged over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Naimul Abrar Rahat, against 10 people including the editor of daily Prothom Alo Matiur Rahman, reports state run news agency BSS.

Today was fixed for passing the order in the case, but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge KM Imrul Qayesh adjourned the hearing till 12 November as the order has not yet been ready to be passed.

Earlier on 13 October, the court set 27 October to pass the indictment order as counsel of the plaintiff advocate Omar Faruk Asif concluded his part of the hearing on charge framing on that day.