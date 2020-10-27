Date fixed for indictment order in Abrar Rahat’s death case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set 12 November to pass order on charge framing in a case lodged over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Naimul Abrar Rahat, against 10 people including the editor of daily Prothom Alo Matiur Rahman, reports state run news agency BSS.
Today was fixed for passing the order in the case, but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge KM Imrul Qayesh adjourned the hearing till 12 November as the order has not yet been ready to be passed.
Earlier on 13 October, the court set 27 October to pass the indictment order as counsel of the plaintiff advocate Omar Faruk Asif concluded his part of the hearing on charge framing on that day.
The defence also took part in hearing on their plea to acquit eight accused including Matiur Rahman and Anisul Hoque from the case.
After hearing both the sides, the court had set today to pass order on charge framing.
The court on 1 October had accepted the probe report in the case. Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Jasim on 20 September transferred the case to this court as it got ready to hold trial.
The other nine accused are -- editor of Kishor Alo, a publication of the Prothom Alo, Anisul Haque, Prothom Alo senior sub-editor Mohitul Alam, head of event and activation Kabir Bakul, executives Shah Paran Tushar and Shuvashish Pramanik and Jasim Uddin, Mosharraf Hossain, Sujon and Kamrul Hawlader, who were in charge of providing electricity supply for the function.
The court on 3 September granted bail to Anisul Haque, Mohitul Alam, Kabir Bakul, Shah Paran Tushar and Shuvashish Pramanik in the case. It came up with the order as the accused surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail in the case.
The court had come up with that order a day after it directed the authorities concerned to attach the properties of those five accused.
Ninth grader Naimul Abrar Rahat died after being electrocuted behind the stage during an event organised by the Kishor Alo, a publication of the Prothom Alo, at Dhaka Residential Model College ground on 1 November 2019.
On 6 November 2019, Rahat’s father Mojibur Rahman filed the case with the court in this connection.