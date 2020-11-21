DB finds 31 unexploded crude bombs in capital city

A total of 31 unexploded crude bombs have been recovered by a team of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police from an under construction building of Uttara sector 10 in the capital city on Friday, reports UNB.
Bomb disposal unit of the DB managed to defuse all the recovered bombs safely in the evening.
Additional deputy commissioner of DB (Uttara division) Badruzzaman Zillu told the news agency that police detained some people in connection with exploding several bombs in the same area on the day of by-election to Dhaka -18 constituency on 12 November.
Based on the information of the detained people, DB arrested two local Jubo Dal leaders of Uttara. They were identified as Mamun and Sumon.
Based on their information, the DB Uttara division cordoned off the under construction building located at road number 13 of Sector-10 around 2:30pm on Friday, ADC Zillu said.
During the raid, the detectives recovered the 31 unexploded crude bombs searching a flat of the under-construction building. Later, a bomb disposal unit of the DB rushed to the spot and defused all of the recovered bombs safely.
Replying to question, ADC Zillu said arrested Mamun and Sumon have been involved in bomb-making since 2012. They were allegedly involved in the making of the 31 recovered crude bombs, he said.