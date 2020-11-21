DB finds 31 unexploded crude bombs in capital city

A total of 31 unexploded crude bombs have been recovered by a team of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police from an under construction building of Uttara sector 10 in the capital city on Friday, reports UNB.

Bomb disposal unit of the DB managed to defuse all the recovered bombs safely in the evening.

Additional deputy commissioner of DB (Uttara division) Badruzzaman Zillu told the news agency that police detained some people in connection with exploding several bombs in the same area on the day of by-election to Dhaka -18 constituency on 12 November.