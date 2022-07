A 22-year-old man died of stab wounds at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday night, more than 24 hours after he was allegedly attacked by his friends in Keraniganj.

The deceased was identified as Sagar, son of Khokon of Patuakhali district.

Abu Salam Mia, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model Police Station, said Sagar and his friends organised a party in his house in Band Dakpara on Monday night.