Dengue control room to be opened from Monday: DSCC

The mayor said this at Nagar Bhaban on Sunday while addressing the meeting regarding measures to control dengue.
"It is not possible to eradicate the Aedes mosquitoes without destroying the source. We will now go from house to house and destroy the sources,” he said.
Mayor Taposh called on the people of Dhaka to provide information about the breeding grounds of dengue mosquitoes simply by dialling the control room numbers 01709900888 and 029556014.
Meanwhile, the chief guest at the meeting, local government and rural development (LGRD) minister Md Tajul Islam instructed all the councillors of the city corporation to eradicate Aedes mosquitoes and bring dengue to a tolerable level within the next two weeks.
He said, "Even after repeated warnings, people are not becoming aware. The government's job is to make people aware and the government is constantly doing that. "
The government will not be able to protect the people unless they are aware of it, LGRD minister also said.
However, the DSCC mayor blamed the increase in dengue patients in the south city for on pollution.
The mayor said if the dengue eradication drive runs successfully from Monday it would be possible to bring down the number of dengue patients to nil.