Dengue control room to be opened from Monday: DSCC

The mayor said this at Nagar Bhaban on Sunday while addressing the meeting regarding measures to control dengue.

"It is not possible to eradicate the Aedes mosquitoes without destroying the source. We will now go from house to house and destroy the sources,” he said.

Mayor Taposh called on the people of Dhaka to provide information about the breeding grounds of dengue mosquitoes simply by dialling the control room numbers 01709900888 and 029556014.