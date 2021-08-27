Dengue deaths reach 40, second highest in 18 years

However, the number of patients and deaths from dengue surpassed all records in 2019. As per the media reports, dengue kills around 300 people in that year while the government said the number is 179.
According to the DGHS, 184 dengue patients have been admitted to different government and private hospitals in the country over the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 9,304 dengue patients have admitted to different medical facility for treatment in 2021.
Since July this year, the number of dengue patients has been increasing remarkably. As many as 6,646 people contracted dengue within 27 days of August.