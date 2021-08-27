City

Dengue deaths reach 40, second highest in 18 years

Dengue has claimed 40 lives this year, the second highest number of deaths in 18 years. And as of Friday, 9,304 people have been diagnosed with dengue in 2021.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 93 people died of dengue in 2000 followed by 44 in 2001 and 58 in 2002. But the country saw no death from dengue between 2007 and 2010.

However, the number of patients and deaths from dengue surpassed all records in 2019. As per the media reports, dengue kills around 300 people in that year while the government said the number is 179.

According to the DGHS, 184 dengue patients have been admitted to different government and private hospitals in the country over the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 9,304 dengue patients have admitted to different medical facility for treatment in 2021.

Since July this year, the number of dengue patients has been increasing remarkably. As many as 6,646 people contracted dengue within 27 days of August.

