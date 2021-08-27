Dengue deaths reach 40, second highest in 18 years

Dengue has claimed 40 lives this year, the second highest number of deaths in 18 years. And as of Friday, 9,304 people have been diagnosed with dengue in 2021.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 93 people died of dengue in 2000 followed by 44 in 2001 and 58 in 2002. But the country saw no death from dengue between 2007 and 2010.