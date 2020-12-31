Dhaka canals now under authority of DNCC, DSCC

The two city corporations in Dhaka have been entrusted with the responsibility of cleaning the canals of the capital, waste management, canal salvage, canal bank obstruction and construction of walkways aiming to reduce the city’s long-standing waterlogging problem, reports news agency BSS.

Dhaka WASA (Water Supply and Sewerage Authority) on Thursday officially handed over the responsibility of 26 canals in Dhaka to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), said a press release.

The responsibility for drainage of rainwater in the capital was officially handed over by Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) minister Tajul Islam through the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital.

LGRD minister said in order to make Dhaka city modern and attractive, the unoccupied and lost canals of the city need to be revived to ensure its navigability.