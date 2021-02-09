Dhaka cleaners threaten to stop waste collection

The Primary Waste Collection Service Providers (PWCSP) on Tuesday threatened to stop collecting household wastes if they are not given authority to provide certificates and attestation to the cleaners within seven days, reports news agency UNB.

They also demanded to put an end to ‘waste tender’, terming it a “conspiracy” to snatch the earnings of 19,000 cleaners.

The PWCSP leaders made the demands at a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the morning.

PWCSP president Nahid Aktar said although waste collection and management is the duty of two city corporations, they alone can’t operate the whole operation.