Disparity rising along with development: Serajul Islam Choudhury

Eminent educationist professor Serajul Islam Choudhury has said freedom of the people could not be achieved in the last 50 years.

"The people of the country did not join the liberation war merely for the sake of independence. As much development has been happening in the country, disparity has been increasing too," the educationist noted.

He was speaking at an event 'Brotee crosses 20 years' at its premises in Dhanmondi in the capital on Friday. The lifestyle of marginal people and 20 years' achievement of Brotee were presented at the event.

While presiding over the inauguration, Serajul Islam Choudhury said there is misery and pain behind this development. During the coronavirus pandemic, the rich have become more richer, he said adding underprivileged people are not progressing.