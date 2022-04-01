Disparity rising along with development: Serajul Islam Choudhury

The professor emeritus also said the youth are now disappointed, frustrated and in danger.
It seems that the country has been defeated after victory. The victory, which came in 1971, has been displaced.
Serajul Islam Choudhury said, "Social change is necessary. A revolution must be brought about with the ideals of equal opportunity, accountability and rule by the peoples' representatives, decentralisation of power and a democratic state. The lack of accountability has reached a dangerous level."
Speaking as the chief guest, planning minister MA Mannan said the welfare of the people could not be ensured yet. The current government has also not been able to do it, but it is trying.
The people of the country did not join the liberation war merely for the sake of independence. As much development has been happening in the country, disparity has been increasing too.
He also said many people still live from hand to mouth. He said, 60 per cent of the people do not have food in their households for three conservative days.
State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid said the ministry is working with 49 ethnic communities. These communities have to be given due respects, he added.
Brotee executive director Sharmin Murshid presented the keynote paper.
She said Brotee has been working to ensure the constitutional rights of the people.
The demand of different ethnic minorities does not reach Dhaka. The non-government organisations are bringing many positive changes at the grassroots level. The government has to come forward to accelerate these changes.
CPD distinguished fellow Rounaq Jahan said the non-government organisations are not competitors of the government. The NGOs are working in the remote areas. The government can utilise NGOs and civil society.
Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) executive director Shaheen Anam said Brotee has been working with different strategies to bring about changes among the marginal communities.