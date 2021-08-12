DMP issues traffic-movement directive for 15 Aug

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday issued a traffic directive on the occasion of the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day on 15 August.

The DMP will control traffic movement around Dhanmondi-32 area on the occasion of the national day, said a press release.

Marking the day, the president and prime minister, ministers and Awami League leaders, and a cross section of people will lay wreaths at the portrait of the father of the nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum here.