DMP permission must for meetings, rallies in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Wednesday urged all to refrain from organising processions, meetings-gatherings and other activities without taking its prior permission for the sack of overall safety of life and property in the metropolitan area, reports BSS.

“If anyone engages in such activities without taking prior permission, legal action will be taken against them,” said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam.

The DMP commissioner sought cooperation from all sections of people to maintain peace, law and order and public security in the metropolitan area.